Associate head coach Jared Phay out at Idaho State

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Jared Phay is no longer a part of Idaho State basketball's coaching staff. Phay is on administrative leave from his duties as associate head coach.

Idaho State University and Phay mutually agreed that he will not be on the coaching staff next season. Phay coached at the College of Southern Idaho before joining Ryan Looney's staff last spring.

In a release, Athletic Director Pauline Thiros stated, "Idaho State appreciates Coach Phay's efforts, and the program wishes him success."

Idaho State is currently on a ten game losing streak. The Bengals currently sit in last place in the Big Sky Conference at 3-12.