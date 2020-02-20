Grace flies past Liberty Charter in 1AD1 state tournament

Sports

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Grace advances to the 1Ad1 semifinals with a 46-34 win over Liberty Charter on Thursday. The Grizzlies took control early outscoring the Patriots 12-4 in the first quarter.

Maniah Clegg had a big game with a double-double for Grace. She lead them in scoring with 18 points. She also grabbed 10 rebounds. Clegg threw in three blocked shots for good measure. Breanna Hill scored 17 points for Grace.

The Grizzlies get Prairie Friday at 6:15 pm. The winner moves on to the state championship game.