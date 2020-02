Sports

MIDDLETON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Teton rallied to force overtime before falling to Filer 55-52 in the 3A girls state tournament. Teton scored 20 fourth quarter points to tie it up after regulation.

Waklee Kunz lead the way for Teton with 22 points. Cambrie Streit provided 14 points and eight rebounds. Abby Thomas pitched in eight points.

Teton plays Fruitland Friday at 1:15 pm in an elimination game.