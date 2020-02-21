Meet Century cheerleader, Brooke Schuelke

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Brooke Schuelke is a member of the Century High School cheer team. Just like every other cheerleader, she does her laps and conditioning in the morning. She also does the team routine at games.



“I thought it would be a really neat opportunity for both Brooke and my team," Century cheer coach Megan Brockett said. "I contacted Brandi and she came out to practice like the next day and did really, really well.”



One thing that makes Brooke different is that she is clinically blind in both eyes. She lost complete sight in her right eye when she was four. Her mom says the team has made a great impact on Brooke.

“I’m going to cry," Brooke's mom, Brandi Schuelke said. "She’s made so much progress in the last year. More progress. Like I was telling them the other day, they have made more progress than paid professionals have made with Brooke in 15 years. So I think it’s awesome.”



Starting high school is scary for everyone. This is Brooke's first year at Century and her mom had worried about her starting high school. Those worries quickly faded away when Brooke joined the cheer team.



“I get a lot of questions about her," Brooke's teammate Whitney Brown said. "I think it is really awesome to educate people about her. Cause she is just as amazing as we are. Even more. I get a lot of positive things from my schoolmates, my family, friends outside of school. I think it is amazing to help other people know she is an awesome person.”

“She’s very energetic and wants to say hi to everybody and she loves the boys," Marissa Crowder said. Brooke quickly responds laughing, “Oh yeah!”



"We love her a lot," Brown said. " I’m really glad we all have the privilege to be on the team with her.”