February 21, 2020 10:36 pm
Soda Springs tops Melba to earn chance for a three-peat

KUNA, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Soda Springs took care of Melba in the 2A state semifinals 49-41. The Cardinals will now look for a third straight state girls basketball championship.

Sadie Gronning lead Soda Springs with 20 points. Jordan Gilbert provided 13 points. The Cardinals got ten points and eight rebounds from Adia Goff.

Cole Valley is all that stands between Soda Springs and a third consecutive title. The 2A state championship game is Saturday at 1:40 pm at the Ford Idaho Center.

Basketball / High School / Local Sports
