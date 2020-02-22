Bonneville caps off perfect championship season

Sports

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville defeated Century 54-39 in the 4A state girls basketball championship to finish 27-0. For the Bees, it's redemption after failing to make it to state after running the table in the regular season last year.

Sadie Lott lead the Bees with 24 points. Makayla Sorensen scored 11 points for Bonneville. Sage Leishman added ten points.

Century was lead by Ashton Adamson with 12 points. Lexi Bull and Preslie Merrill each provided eight points. The 2019 4A state champs earn a second place finish in 2020. The Diamondbacks finish the season with a 21-4 overall record.