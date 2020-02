Sports

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Rockland defeated Carey 45-30 to win the 1AD2 state girls basketball championship. For the Bulldogs, it's their first state championship of any kind.

Rockland was lead by senior Madalyn Permann with 20 points. She also had nine rebounds. Kiersley Boyer had 15 points and ten rebounds for the Bulldogs. Evie Waite and Ember Farr each added four points.

The Bulldogs finish off the season with a 23-3 overall record.