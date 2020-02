Sports

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Snake River fell to Timberlake in the 3A state championship game on Saturday. The Panthers struggled to score in the first half managing only nine points.

Josee Steadman lead Snake River with 15 points. Adia Goff put up seven points for the Panthers. Jordan Gilbert added six points.

Snake River finishes the season with a 15-11 overall record.