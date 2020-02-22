Soda Springs completes threepeat behind Gronning’s 31

Sports

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Soda Springs won its third straight 2A state girls basketball championship Saturday. The Cardinals beat Coley Valley 67-56 in the title game at the Ford Idaho Center.

Sadie Gronning lead the Cardinals with 31 points. She went 16 for 20 from the charity stripe. Jorianne Balls had 18 points and eight rebounds. Dani Smith pitched in nine points.

The Cardinals finished the season with a 25-2 record. Soda Springs has a 78-3 overall record during their three year championship runs.