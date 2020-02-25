Idaho Falls rallies to edge Hillcrest to earn trip to state

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Dylan Seeley nailed a three with 13 seconds remaining to lift Idaho Falls past Hillcrest 41-40 Tuesday. The victory sends the defending 4A state champs back to the state tournament.

The Tigers trailed by nine points heading into the fourth quarter. Hillcrest had its chances after the Tigers took the lead. Tre Kofe's desperation three at the buzzer hit the front of the rim.

Idaho Falls was lead by Jaxon Sorenson with 15 points. Keynion Clark had 12 points. Seeley and Ryan Farnsworth each added five points.

Dallin Weatherby lead the Hillcrest offense with 15 points. Cooper Kesler scored nine points for the Knights. Kofe and Jase Austin had five points each.

Idaho Falls will play Blackfoot for the district championship Thursday at Skyline High School. Hillcrest's season comes to an end. The Knights finish with a 13-13 overall record.