Sports

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Blackfoot falls to Kuna 57-50 in the opening round of the 4A state boys basketball tournament.

The Broncos scoring was led by Reece Robinson with 21 points. Carter Layton added ten points. Canden Dahle dropped in six points.

Sean Austin topped the Kavemen scoring with 21 points. Cade Randall and Gavin Gordon each provided eight points.

Blackfoot plays Minico in an elimination game on Friday.