Sports
Bengals fall to Idaho in Big Sky semifinals

031120 IDAHO VS IDAHO STATE WBB.00_01_37_01.Still001
KIFI/KIDK

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho State women lost to Idaho 66-51 in the Big Sky women's basketball semifinals Wednesday. It was the third time in three tries the Bengals came up short against their rival.

Dora Goles and Diaba Kontate each scored 12 points for the Bengals to lead the Idaho State offense. Callie Bourne added nine points.

Idaho was lead by Lizzy Klinker with 13 points. Isabell Hadden pitched in 12 points. Gina Marxen put up 11 points for the Vandals.

Idaho will move on to face Montana State in the women's Big Sky championship game Friday.

