Big Sky shares details leading up to tournament cancellation

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill held a conference call with media Monday. He outlined the events leading to the cancellation of the basketball tournament in Boise.

The Conference was prepared to continue the tournament with limited access. The plan was to allow players, coaches, media only into the tournament. Six people on each coach's pass list would also be permitted.

The flood of cancellations across the country prompted them to reconsider. The presidents of the member schools chose to then cancel the tournament.

You can hear the explanation in his words in the above video.