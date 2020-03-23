Big Sky cancels all athletic activities until May 15

Sports

FARMINGTON, Utah (KIFI/KIDK) - The Big Sky Conference cancels all practices and workouts through May 15. The President's Council voted to make the decision on Monday. This means the cancellation of spring football practices not yet completed.

The Council previously canceled all spring sports and competitions. On March 18, they also suspended team and individual practices until April 3. Monday's vote extends that suspension.

All moves are bing made out of concern over COVID-19.