Ackley eager to start as new Blackfoot football coach

Sports

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - American Falls native Jerrod Ackley is taking over the Blackfoot football program. He is taking over for long-time coach Stan Buck.

Ackley's previous jobs include head coach at Soda Springs and an assistant at Idaho State. He also coached at the high school level in both Florida and Texas. He is currently in Austin where he is finishing out the school year before moving back to Idaho in May.

The Broncos went 11-2 last season losing to Kuna in the 4A state championship game. Ackley says he's been watching film to get to know his new team. From what he's seen, he feels like Blackfoot will be great fit for him as a coach.