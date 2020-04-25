Weaver picked by the Dolphins in the 5th round

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Boise State defensive end Curtis Weaver waited longer than expected to get drafted. The Miami Dolphins selected the Bronco in the 5th round.

Weaver's former teammate Avery Williams says the Dolphins are getting a high character player.

"He's really a different person on the field, and not in the bad way," Williams said.

"People might not think when he gets on the field, he has that tenacity, but he's actually one of the most tenacious aggressive hungry, just like sharks in the water kind of guys. When he gets on the field, it's really a game mode. You can see he is just a game changer."