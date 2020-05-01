High school rodeo postponed until June 13

Sports

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - All high school rodeo events in Idaho are postponed until June 13. The Idaho High School Rodeo Association announced the decision on Friday.

The IHSRA made the decision after getting further clarification from the governors office. Governor Brad Little announced phase one of his recovery plan from Coronavirus pandemic could begin Friday.



A letter from IHSRA president Matt Jones acknowledged some events have taken place during the stay at home order. Jones warned that any event that violates the governor's orders would be considered invalid.

The IHSRA is a member of the National High School Rodeo Association and must abide by their rules.

