Practices begin for American Legion baseball teams

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Practices are underway for American Legion Baseball teams throughout Idaho. Due to Coronavirus pandemic, only groups of ten are allowed. Practices of up to fifty people can begin May 30.

Players are just happy to get back to work. Idaho Falls Bandit Tavyn Lords says he's been playing baseball every single day for most of his life. "It's almost like somebody's been missed in life so it's good to get back and be around the guys."

The pandemic shut down the high school baseball season. Many players thought the American Legion season would also be lost. The second chance at baseball for 2020 has reinforced their love for the game.

"I think we're all not taking so much for granted." Lords added, "sometimes you just don't know how much longer you'll be able to play for"

Bandit play Jaxon Sorenson is also eager for the season to start. "I'm just looking forward to getting out there and feel what it's like to be in another game setting. Just the feeling of a baseball game is going to be amazing."

The games are scheduled to begin June 13 depending on the state's progress in Governor Brad Little's Rebound Idaho plan.