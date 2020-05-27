NFHS releases guidelines for return to high school sports

Sports

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KIFI/KIDK) - A potential path back to high school sports is out. The National Federation of High School Associations released guidelines Wednesday for a safe return amid coronavirus concerns.

The three phase plan is intended to be ideas for state associations to consider. The Idaho High School Activities Association is working on its plans for resuming sports this fall.

IHSAA Assistant Director Mike Federico says they will make their plan public when it is finalized.