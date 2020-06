Sports

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho High School Rodeo Finals will happen in Bingham County.

The rodeo will start on June 16 at the Eastern Idaho State Fair Grounds in Blackfoot.

This comes after the Bannock County Commissioners voted not to allow the Finals to take place at the County Events Center.

Rexburg and Filer were also in the running to host the Finals