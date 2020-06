Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - More baseball is coming to Idaho Falls.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs baseball program will hold a camp at Melaleuca Field on July 15 and 16. The camp is targeted for boys and girls, age 6 to 13.

There will be two sessions, the Big Dog Session is geared towards middle-school players. The Little Zags Session is for elementary school players. The camp will cost $85.

