Bandits sweep Bozeman

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Bandits took a double header against Bozeman Monday. The defending national champs took game one 8-6.

The Bozeman Bucks jumped out to a three run lead early in game two. Jaxson Sorenson crushed a two RBI triple in the third inning to tie it up. The Bandits would go one to win game two 10-6.

The Bandits will host Los Banditos in a double header Wednesday at Melaleuca Field. First pitch for the opener is set for 5 pm. Game two will be around 7:15 pm.

