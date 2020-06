Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Thunder Ridge swept Rigby in a AA Legion baseball double header Monday. The Titans got a boost from Conner Hall in game one. His two run blast in the second inning set the pace for a 13-3 win.

Thunder Ridge would complete the sweep with an 8-6 win in game two. The Titans will host Skyline in a double header on Friday.