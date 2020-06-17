Skip to Content
today at 2:58 pm
Published 3:20 pm

State High School rodeo finals underway

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The rodeo is on. After weeks of uncertainty, the Idaho High School state rodeo finals are underway.

The Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds in Blackfoot is hosting the event. It was originally set for the Bannock County Events Center in Pocatello. The change happened to better accommodate Covid safety protocols.

To help limit the crowd size no public, walk-up admissions are being allowed. Each contestant could purchase up to six armbands for immediate family members.

The finals are being live streamed on the Idaho High School Rodeo Association's website. You can watch the finals here. The remaining performances are Wednesday June 17 at 6:30 pm. Thursday June 18 at 9:30 am and 6:30 pm.

