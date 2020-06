Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Pocatello Runnin' Rebels won both games of a double header with the Idaho Falls Tigers Thursday.

The Rebels won the first game 20-2. Tigers made game two much closer, but still fell to Pocatello 8-6.

Pocatello visits the Idaho Falls Bandits Friday for a double header. The Tigers head to Wyoming for a weekend tournament in Jackson.