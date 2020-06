Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Mustangs defeated the Logan Stampede 58-0 Saturday. It is the second straight shutout for Idaho. Last week they beat the Diggers 50-0.

Saturday's win was the first home game for the Mustangs this season. It is also Idaho's first season in Idaho Contact Football League after previously playing in the Rocky Mountain Football League.