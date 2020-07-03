Hillcrest spilts double header with Blackfoot

Sports

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Blackfoot and Hillcrest trade wins in a AA Legion double header Friday. The Broncos won the first game 6-5.

Candon Dahle contributed both at the plate and on the mound for Blackfoot. He collected three hits as a batter. Dahle pitched five innings, striking out six on way to the win.

The Knights won the late game 4-3 courtesy of a Ben Zarate walk-off single. It's the second game ending RBI for Zarate in three games. On Wednesday, he drew a bases loaded walk to beat Rigby.

Jace Grimmett picked up nine strikeouts on the mound for Blackfoot in the loss.