Bandits sweep double-header in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Bandits scored 4 runs in the first inning and never looked back in their, 14-4 win over the Pocatello Runnin' Rebels.

Bandits outfielder Eliot Jones drove in 4 runs on 2 hits in game one of the double-header.

Jaxon Sorenson got the win for Idaho Falls. He gave up four runs on eight hits in his 5 and two-thirds innings of work.

Game two saw the Bandits beat the Rebels, 17-4.

McGwire Jephson was 3 for 3 with a run batted in.

Idaho Falls scored in 6 straight innings. Bandits play a double-header on Saturday night against Los Banditos at Melalueca Field.