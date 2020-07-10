Blackfoot’s Payton Brooks shuts out Rigby

Sports

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Blackfoot pitcher Payton Brooks threw five shutout innings as the Broncos beat Rigby, 14-0 in game one of a double-header.

Blackfoot's Jace Grimmet was 3 for 3 with 3 runs batted in. He helped the Broncos score 7 runs in the third inning. Blackfoot scored at least 2 runs in every inning.

In game two, Blackfoot used Brooks' bat to beat Rigby, 9-1. He was 2 for 4 with 2 runs batted in.

Jaden Harris received the win after pitching 4 innings for Blackfoot.