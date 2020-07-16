Bandits rally to complete sweep over South Fremont

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Bandits scored ten unanswered runs to beat South Fremont 10-4 Thursday night. The win completed a double header sweep after the Bandits won the first game 18-0.

Caden White pitched a gem in the first game. He went 5.0 shutout innings giving up just one hit. White picked up nine strikeouts along the way. Alex Cortez lead the offense going 2-2 with a double and a triple. He also knocked in four runs.

The Cougars jumped ahead early in the second game. Three straight bases loaded walks helped South Fremont build a 4-0 lead. Idaho Falls would bounce back and score the next ten runs.

The offensive charge was lead by Kai Howell with 3 RBI. He had a 3-4 game with a double and a triple. Cortez finished the game on the mound giving up just two hits in three innings. He struck out six Cougars.