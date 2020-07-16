Idaho High school sports to start on time this fall

Sports

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho High School Activities Association released its guidelines and protocols for starting the 2020-2021 school year amid the coronavirus pandemic. All fall sports are set to start on time. The first day of practices will still be August 10th.

Schools hosting events will be required to have a plan in place for fans and team's attendance. The local health district must approve the plan before games can be hosted.

They will also need to have plan to deal with a positive test of a student athlete or coach involved directly with the program. It must be in conjunction with the school board and local health department.

Coaches, officials and other contest personnel must wear cloth face coverings at all times.

When a school or district closes due to COVID- 19, there should be no practice, training, or competition among athletes in that school or district. The superintendent of each school district will make the decision on whether the play or not.

You can read the entire re-opening guide here.