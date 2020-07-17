Pocatello tops Skyline in Legion Baseball

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Pocatello Runnin' Rebels swept Skyline in a home double header on Friday. Pocatello won the first game 12-6 and took the second game 8-2.

Trei Hough and Ethan Wolfenbarger each knocked in three runs for Pocatello in game one. Riley Peck pitched a solid 5.2 innings allowing three earned runs and striking out ten Grizzlies. Trey Olson went 2-3 and 2 RBI to lead the Skyline attack.

Jaxon Christensen went 2-3 with 4 RBI for Pocatello in game two. Caden McCurdy struck out eight for the Runnin' Rebels. Logan Taggart had one of Skyline's two RBI's going 2-3 from the plate.