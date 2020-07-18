Bandits sweep weekend series over ID Prospects

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Bandits extended their win streak to 8 with a weekend sweep over the Idaho Prospects.

Kai Howell pitched five and two-thirds in a 5-2 game one victory.

The Bandits scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to propel them to the win. McGwire Jephson drove in a run while going 2-for-4 at the plate.

Game two started with a Tavyn Lords leadoff home run on the first pitch in the first inning. The Bandits exploded for six runs in the sixth en route to a 15-3 win.

Lords finished with 4 RBI and Jephson had 2 RBI in game two.