IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Bandits used a four hit day from McGwire Jephson to beat the Spokane Expos, 11-1.

The Bandits exploded for five runs in the sixth inning. Jaxson Sorenson led the team with four RBI's in his two for four day at the plate.

David Henze threw a complete game giving up one run in six innings of work.

Idaho Falls finishes their season on Tuesday against Los Banditos at Melalueca Field.