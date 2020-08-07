No high school football games at Holt Arena this fall

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State University announced Friday that it will not be hosting high school football games at Holt Arena this fall. It was part of the announcement that the Big Sky Conference is pushing its football season to the spring.

That means Highland, Century and Pocatello lost their home field just weeks before the high school season kicks off. This is forcing school district 25 to act quickly before the season starts.

For Highland High School, the freshmen and JV teams play at Iron Horse Stadium. This year, so will the varsity. Pocatello High School has no space around its campus for a field. They will play their home games at Iron Horse Stadium as well.

Century High School has a field on campus they will play on. Upgrades are being made to it next week.

Executive Director Ty Jones of the Idaho High School Activities Association says losing Holt Arena is concerning for the state playoffs. He added he understands the position that Idaho State University is in.



