2020 football previews: Rigby Trojans

Sports

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Rigby Trojans enter the 2020 season with a title they've never held before: defending state champs. Rigby beat Coeur d'Alene in a thrilling double overtime victory to claim its first 5A state championship.

Head coach Armando Gonzalez says the Trojans need to stay hungry. "We can't get complacent. Now that we're one of those teams that has been at the top. The challenge now is to stay there and that I feel it's always harder than getting to the top."

Gonzalez admits Rigby may have snuck up on some teams last year. They won't have that advantage this year.

The Trojans have some holes to fill after a talented senior class a year ago. Gonzalez is excited about what he has this year. "People are gonna think I'm crazy but I think, athletically, we're probably just as good as last year's group. Where we're not as good yet is the experience in games."

Once the young players get some game time under their belts, Gonzalez notes, "we may be a much different team by game six than we are game one."