2020 football previews: Madison Bobcats

Sports

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Madison Bobcats are looking to bounce back from a 3-7 season in 2019. Head coach Mitch Buck says he likes the energy that he is seeing out his team heading into the 2020.

"Offensively I think we'll be balanced, I think our run game is going to be better than it's been. I think our passing game is going to be simple and they'll be able to execute things really well."

Senior running back/linebacker Ryan Winfree is impressed with the guys up front. "Our linemen are really gritty, I mean they can get down there and get stuff done."

Buck believes the other side of the ball has potential. "We should be a good defense. But that's all about the discipline and a lot of that is the level of confidence and sheer knowledge of what they're doing."

The Bobcats won't have to go far to see how they match up against the best in the state. Buck knows their conference will be a test. "If you play with Rigby, you can play with Highland and you could probably play with Mountain View, Coeur d'Alene."