2020 football previews: Thunder Ridge Titans

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Thunder Ridge enters year three as a program in 2020. After going winless in the inaugural season, the Titans grabbed three wins last year. They hope for a similar jump in 2020.

Head coach Jeff Marshall has more seniors to work with this year. "Every year it's been better as far as having older players. Pretty excited about the fact that we got quite a few more seniors and juniors with experience."

This senior class for the Titans have been with the program since day one. "The seniors that we have right now, all started as sophomores. So we were getting pounded pretty good two years ago."

Marshall believes that will pay of for them now. "So they all got plenty of experience and they should be a lot better this year."

Senior defensive back Parker Norman is excited by the growth he's seen in the team. "It's insane the leadership that people have taken on. Just growing the program. Everyone knows what each other is doing and we have each other's backs."