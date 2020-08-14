2020 football previews: Highland Rams

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The biggest change for the Highland Rams in 2020 is where they will play their home games. Idaho State University is not hosting high school games this season due to COVID-19. This season the Rams will play in their own backyard at Iron Horse Stadium.

"I think it's a good change." Senior defensive end Logan George added, "I think it's not gonna matter though. Since we practice on the grass it will just translate nicely."

Head Coach Gino Mariani agreed. "We've played outside. We practice outside everyday. It's not that big of a deal, you just have to get used to it."

Mariani says this year's Rams will be fast. "We have a lot of speed offensively. More than we've probably had in the past, which it bodes well for us."

The speed in the backfield has him particularly excited. "We haven't had that in a long time.