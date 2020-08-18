2020 football previews: Bonneville Bees

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - There is a new head man in charge of the Bonneville Bees in 2020. Kevin Kempf enters his first year as head football coach.

He says the kids have bought in from the start. "I just want the kids to come out here and have fun, and just give 100% effort and compete. Everything up to this point has told us that that's what we're going to get." Kempf adds, "I think our commitment to playing football is going to be our strength."

Senior wide receiver and defensive back Branson Casper likes the team chemistry. "We're a pretty close knit group. I think our team camaraderie could play a big key into into our successes season."

The Bees will need that closeness to make up for their lack of experience. "We lost 19 seniors last year, most of which were starters for us." Kempf noted, "even though we have over 80 kids on the team this year. Only a handful of them have any varsity experience."