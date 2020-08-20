2020 football previews: Shelley Russets

Sports

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Shelley Russets are looking to make progress in year two under head coach Josh Wells. They went 0-8 his first season with the team.

Wells says he likes what he has coming back. "We played a lot of really young guys last year, and to be able to have them with another year under their belt, I'm really excited about the experience that we have coming back."

Senior running back and linebacker Brayden Johnson sees the team's progress. "We've all grown a lot. I trusted coach Wells last year, but this year coming in, I know we're gonna do good. It's just gonna be a whole new experience this year."

The Russets rebound will be lead by their running game. "We've got a lot of really experienced runners this year." Wells adds, "obviously our offensive line I think would be very good as well. But I think we'll have a very solid backfield this year."

Shelley's chemistry should also play are role. "We are all coming together and playing as a team, more than we were last year." Johnson noted, "We just blend as a team now."