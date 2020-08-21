2020 football previews: Hillcrest Knights

Sports

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Hillcrest Knights are looking to get back to championship form in 2020. The 2018 4A state champs had an early exit in the state playoffs last year.

Senior quarterback Demik Hatch wants that feeling from two years ago back. "We're hungry. I think we've got the mindset. I think we've got the leadership. I think we can go all the way."

Head coach Kevin Meyer says the Knights have the tools. "Our skill kids are pretty good. Really as good as anybody else's skill kids." Meyer added, "we've just got to stay healthy like everybody else."

That was something Hillcrest couldn't do in 2019. "We were banged up mid season, struggling. Had to play some kids that weren't quite ready." Meyer thinks last year's adversity could prove helpful this year.

"We have a lot of kids that played a lot. They just weren't starters. A lot of kids have played been on the varsity field on a Friday night. So that's good."