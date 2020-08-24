2020 football previews: Skyline Grizzlies

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Skyline Grizzlies enter 2020 with a lot of confidence. "Our main goal is to win a state championship."

Head coach Scott Berger says he thinks his offense will be explosive this year. Senior quarterback Cade Marlow likes what he has to work with. "We got a really high powered offense. A lot of speed. So we're gonna use that to our advantage."

The Grizzlies feel like if they can take care of business it will be a great year. "We got so much good talent." Marlow adds, "as long as we can keep our heads level in the game, I mean, there's nobody can stop us, honestly."

The defense should be strong for Skyline as well. "We have an experienced secondary which always helps in our conference," noted Berger. Marlow says the line is solid as well. "Our defensive lines, really insane as well. I go up against those guys in practice every day."