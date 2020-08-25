2020 football previews: Blackfoot Broncos

Sports

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Blackfoot Broncos have a new head coach on the sidelines for the first time in 28 years. Jerrod Ackley takes over the program following the retirement of Stan Buck.

Replacing a legendary coach can be tough, but Ackley likes how the transition has gone.

"I'm really happy with the way the coaching staff has responded. They've done a tremendous job of buying in and working hard. Moving our program in the next step of our progress."

The Broncos are coming off a trip to the 4A state championship game. They came up short against Kuna. They are motivated to get back.

"We all want to get back to where we were." Senior running back Teegan Thomas added, "and have a big difference and change that game and win it this year."

Ackley believes the leadership on the team will be a great asset. "The senior class is a very, very solid group of guys and they've done a great job leading the team."