Haylie Keck lands assistant coach job with Idaho State volleyball

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Former Bonneville Bee Haylie Keck is returning to Idaho State volleyball as an assistant coach.

Keck was one of the Bengals all-time great players. She finished her playing career as Idaho State's career leading in digs. Her 2,206 digs is 10th all-time in Big Sky Conference history. Keck has the 5th most aces in Idaho State history.

Coaching at the collegiate level wasn't something Keck thought about doing until head coach Sammi Stuart gave her the chance.

"I had a great time my senior year and when she offered me the job I was like 'Wow actually, I would like to be a coach like you so it would be great to learn from you.'"

Stuart coached Keck just one year. She says that was enough to see the value Keck could bring to the staff.

"The more I got to know her over the last year, she was able to bring stuff to the table that's very similar to what Robbie and I are doing. I think adding her was a no brainer."