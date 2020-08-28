Skip to Content
Friday H.S. football scores – August 28

Hillcrest 56
Idaho Falls 20

Mountain Crest, UT 56
Bonneville 22

Pocatello 23
Madison 20

Blackfoot 40
Thunder Ridge 21

Box Elder (UT) vs. Rigby, (Saturday)

Sky View (UT) vs. Highland, (Saturday)

Shelley 33
Preston 19

Century 7
Sugar-Salem 13 (OT)

Skyline 33
Minico 0

Aberdeen 20
American Falls 8

Snake River 36
Kimberly 20

Marsh Valley 28
McCall-Donnelly 7

Filer 20
North Fremont 44

Jackson Hole 34
Teton 12

South Fremont
Timberlake

Rich (UT) 0
Bear Lake 49

West Side 33
Firth 6

Lyman (WY) 24
Malad 6

Ririe 0
Soda Springs 18

West Jefferson
Declo

Anaconda (MT) 7
Salmon 36

Rockland 44
Camas County 24

Grace 14
North Gem 6 F

Butte County 42
Watersprings 8

