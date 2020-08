Sports

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Rocky Mountain Rumble started with a big 56-22 win by Mountain Crest over Bonneville.

The Mustangs only scored 14 points this season in Utah. They crushed that total in the first half having led 36-0 at one point in the game.

Mountain Crest picked up their first win of the season. Bonneville is at Century next Friday.