New video scoreboard being installed at Thunder Stadium

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Workers are installing a new video scoreboard at Thunder Stadium at Bonneville High School. It will replace the current scoreboard which was installed when the stadium opened in 1993.

District 93 spokesperson Samantha Williams says this change is long overdue. "There were some games where I think all of us had our fingers crossed that the thing would make it through the fourth quarter."

The Daktronics scoreboard comes with the latest graphics technology. The all-digit display will increase Hillcrest and Bonneville's ability to raise money though advertising and sponsorships.

A donation from Bank of Commerce is making the project possible. The company will contribute $15,000 a year for the next five years to pay for the scoreboard.

"The Bank of Commerce believes in the importance of supporting the schools in our local communities." President and CEO Tom Romrell added, "we are thrilled to help Bonneville and Hillcrest High Schools."

The District anticipates the new scoreboard will be up in time for the freshman and JV football games Thursday night. The varsity game this Friday is Hillcrest hosting Vallivue.