Local business donates temperature kiosk to high schools

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Skyline High School has a new tool at its gym to help keep the community safer from COVID-19 during sporting events.

The facial recognition temperature kiosk is a gift from Evo Automation out of Rexburg. Evo CEO Chet Taylor made the donation as part of the CEO Pay it Forward Program.

"As a company, we really want the kids to get back to school, get involved in sports and so anything we can do to mitigate risk with COVID-19, we wanted to help out the community that way."

Taylor is also an assistant football coach at Skyline High School. He approached Skyline athletic director Gregg Baczuk about the idea.

"He approached me and said, 'hey Greg I have a great idea. Is this something that the the athletic program would like?'" Baczuk didn't hesitate. "I said absolutely. Anything that we can do to help get the kids on the court or on the field, I'm all for."

Tuesday's volleyball match was the first time it was used for athletics. It was previously used during student registration.

"We've actually had a couple of schools that have come to us and asked us to bid out projects where they want to use them throughout the school." Taylor continued, "more than just one for the sports or one for fans. They actually want all of their students using them."

When it comes to keeping the kids safe, there are no rivalries.

"Our rival, as everyone knows, is Idaho Falls, but we actually donated one to Idaho Falls high school as well."