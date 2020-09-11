Friday high school football scores – September 11
Highland 13
Century 31
Madison 28
Hillcrest 42
Skyline 22
Rigby 47
Idaho Falls 7
Thunder Ridge 35
Pocatello 30
Jackson Hole, WY 14
Shelley 14
Jerome 19
Bonneville 10
Preston 49
Blackfoot 21
Snake River 18
Filer 33
American Falls 38
Aberdeen 22
South Fremont 49
Star Valley, WY 13
Sugar-Salem 27
West Jefferson 16
Teton 41
Marsh Valley 6
West Side 14
Bear Lake 19
Firth 42
North Fremont 36
Malad 6
Ririe 40
Valley 26
Lighthouse Christian 34
North Gem 12
Raft River 30
Grace 26
Rockland 58
Murtaugh 18
Challis 0
Oakley 78
WYOMING FOOTBALL SCORES
Pinedale
Kemmerer
Big Piney 14
Hot Springs County 12
Star Valley 13
Sugar-Salem 27
