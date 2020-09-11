Skip to Content
Sports
By
today at 10:18 pm
Published 9:23 pm

Friday high school football scores – September 11

high-school-football-logo-jpg_3529573_ver1.0-3

Highland 13
Century 31

Madison 28
Hillcrest 42

Skyline 22
Rigby 47

Idaho Falls 7
Thunder Ridge 35

Pocatello 30
Jackson Hole, WY 14

Shelley 14
Jerome 19

Bonneville 10
Preston 49

Blackfoot 21
Snake River 18

Filer 33
American Falls 38

Aberdeen 22
South Fremont 49

Star Valley, WY 13
Sugar-Salem 27

West Jefferson 16
Teton 41

Marsh Valley 6
West Side 14

Bear Lake 19
Firth 42

North Fremont 36
Malad 6

Ririe 40
Valley 26

Lighthouse Christian 34
North Gem 12

Raft River 30
Grace 26

Rockland 58
Murtaugh 18

Challis 0
Oakley 78

WYOMING FOOTBALL SCORES
Pinedale
Kemmerer

Big Piney 14
Hot Springs County 12

Star Valley 13
Sugar-Salem 27

Football / High School / Local Sports

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply